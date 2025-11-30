Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Stake in SoundHound AI, Inc. $SOUN

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth $2,395,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SoundHound AI by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,979,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,190,000 after buying an additional 72,766 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth about $3,696,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth about $1,639,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $985,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

SoundHound AI stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 2.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 211.16% and a negative return on equity of 93.64%. The firm had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoundHound AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOUN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 138,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,461,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,380,272. The trade was a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 126,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $2,098,961.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,796,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,782,720.32. This represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 787,260 shares of company stock valued at $13,973,056 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

