Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 72,593 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. $PBF

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,593 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 27.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 119,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares during the period. VR Advisory Services Ltd lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 170,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 120,945 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,390,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,544,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 200,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,111.36. This represents a 19.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 192,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,858. This represents a 20.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 507,045 shares of company stock worth $18,193,421 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PBF. Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

