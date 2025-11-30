Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Boosts Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. $LCID

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCID stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.80. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($0.33). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 224.99% and a negative return on equity of 85.13%. The company had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lucid Group to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

