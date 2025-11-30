10,807 Shares in Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 330.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 570,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after buying an additional 437,688 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 335.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $41.36 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $48.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average of $25.41.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

