Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $131,000 Investment in Sotera Health Company $SHC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Sotera Health by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc lifted its position in Sotera Health by 7.7% in the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 187,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 112.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $181,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 61,822,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,144,804.72. This represents a 16.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $187,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,215,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,219,460.65. The trade was a 29.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000,000 shares of company stock worth $490,000,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sotera Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sotera Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

View Our Latest Report on SHC

Sotera Health Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:SHC opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Sotera Health Company has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The company had revenue of $311.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.63 million. Sotera Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.860 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sotera Health Company will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Sotera Health

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.