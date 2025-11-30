Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Stock Holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. $MCW

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 72.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $761,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $672,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 65,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 8.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $183,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCW. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $8.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens upgraded Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $6.25 in a report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.25 target price on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

NYSE:MCW opened at $5.28 on Friday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $263.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.47 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.06%.Mister Car Wash’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Mister Car Wash has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

