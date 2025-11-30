Consolidated Edison Inc $ED Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 312,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $31,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 279.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 18.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 181,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,029,000 after purchasing an additional 27,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $100.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.63. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12-month low of $87.28 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 59.44%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.