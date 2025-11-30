State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in Centene Corporation $CNC

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Centene were worth $27,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 153.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Centene by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 328.4% in the second quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 34,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on shares of Centene and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE CNC opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $66.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $49.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.50 billion. Centene had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

