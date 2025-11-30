S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,094,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,868,750,000 after purchasing an additional 315,916 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI stock opened at $499.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $488.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company has a market cap of $151.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.00.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

