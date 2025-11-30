Performance Food Group Company $PFGC Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 739,226 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $64,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Performance Food Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 363 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,124 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 690 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,837 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $97.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. Performance Food Group Company has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The food distribution company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 0.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider A Brent King sold 6,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $665,703.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 62,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,745.20. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $525,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,007,110.85. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,434 shares of company stock worth $1,621,799. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PFGC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

