New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 25,000 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $70,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 71.5% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 60.0% in the second quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 192.5% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $239,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,606.85. This trade represents a 33.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:TFC opened at $46.50 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $48.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

