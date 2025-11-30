SLB Limited $SLB Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,824,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SLB were worth $61,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SLB during the first quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in SLB by 55.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in SLB by 51.4% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in SLB by 481.7% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of SLB in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SLB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Redburn Partners set a $48.00 target price on shares of SLB in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Rothschild Redb raised SLB to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SLB from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.28.

SLB Trading Up 1.2%

SLB stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. SLB Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.87.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SLB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. SLB’s payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLB

In other SLB news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $2,261,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,692.99. The trade was a 27.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 138,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,107,677 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

