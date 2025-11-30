Critical Review: Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) & BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB)

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) and Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

BAB has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ingredion has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BAB and Ingredion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 17.00% 16.79% 11.62% Ingredion 9.24% 19.04% 10.09%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ingredion 1 5 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for BAB and Ingredion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ingredion has a consensus price target of $124.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.62%. Given Ingredion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ingredion is more favorable than BAB.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BAB and Ingredion”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $3.55 million 1.71 $520,000.00 $0.07 11.96 Ingredion $7.26 billion 0.94 $647.00 million $10.03 10.72

Ingredion has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. Ingredion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.3% of Ingredion shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Ingredion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Ingredion pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. BAB pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ingredion pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ingredion has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Summary

Ingredion beats BAB on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. The company's SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. BAB, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers starch products for use in a range of processed foods; cornstarch; specialty paper starches for enhanced drainage, fiber retention, oil and grease resistance, improved printability, and biochemical oxygen demand control; starches and specialty starches for textile industry; industrial starches are used in the production of construction materials, textiles, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, as well as in mining and water filtration; and specialty industrial starches for use in biomaterial applications, including biodegradable plastics, fabric softeners and detergents, hair and skin care applications, dusting powders for surgical gloves, and in the production of glass fiber and insulation. It also provides sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrup, high fructose corn syrup, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrin, glucose syrup solids, and non-genetically modified organism syrups for applications in food and beverage products, such as baked goods, snack foods, canned fruits, condiments, candy and other sweets, dairy products, ice cream, jams and jellies, prepared mixes, table syrups, and beverages. In addition, the company sells refined corn oil, corn gluten feed, and corn gluten meal; and other products, including fruit and vegetable products, such as concentrates, purees, and essences, as well as pulse proteins and hydrocolloids systems and blends. The company was formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc. and changed its name to Ingredion Incorporated in June 2012. Ingredion Incorporated was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

