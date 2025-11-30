Millington Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCN. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 5.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 4.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $178.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Shares of FCN opened at $163.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.52 and a 200-day moving average of $164.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.31 and a twelve month high of $208.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.14.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.67. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $956.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.200-8.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,133,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 294,007 shares in the company, valued at $44,430,337.84. The trade was a 2.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

