Kore Advisors LP Invests $200,000 in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Kore Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Williams Companies comprises 0.2% of Kore Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $765,164,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $335,419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,339,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $677,623,000 after buying an additional 3,519,370 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 34.0% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,287,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $674,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 39.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,954,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,485 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $242,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 302,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,319,101.85. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.53. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $65.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.21.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

