Millington Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF $FCOR

Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCOR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 21,024.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 154,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 154,107 shares during the last quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 201.7% during the second quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 135,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 90,870 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $825,000.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FCOR opened at $48.26 on Friday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.55.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

