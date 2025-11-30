Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 135,760 Shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. $CX

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its holdings in shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 764,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 135,760 shares during the period. Cemex comprises approximately 1.2% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Cemex were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CX. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Cemex by 41.7% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,320,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,500,000 after acquiring an additional 20,698,791 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cemex by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 13,831,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,743 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cemex by 58.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,187,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,320,000 after buying an additional 2,661,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cemex by 118.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,229,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after buying an additional 2,289,557 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $10.67 on Friday. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cemex Announces Dividend

Cemex ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Cemex had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 8.62%.The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0224 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Cemex’s payout ratio is presently 9.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cemex from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cemex from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cemex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cemex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Cemex Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

