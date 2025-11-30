Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Buys New Shares in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,000. Teradyne accounts for about 1.5% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 44.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Teradyne by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in Teradyne by 195.5% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 200.9% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TER stock opened at $181.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.28. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $191.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $769.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.49%.The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $199,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,517 shares in the company, valued at $17,031,963.40. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,324 shares of company stock worth $494,318 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

