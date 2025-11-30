Millington Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October $XBOC

Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October makes up approximately 1.2% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Encompass More Asset Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 50.5% in the first quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 69.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth $324,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of XBOC opened at $33.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.09 million, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.50. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.23.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

