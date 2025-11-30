Korea Investment CORP Has $15.48 Million Position in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $15,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 5,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,368.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.55, for a total transaction of $577,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,073.60. This trade represents a 70.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,556. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

VMC opened at $297.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.28. Vulcan Materials Company has a 52-week low of $215.08 and a 52-week high of $311.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.12. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $327.00 target price on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.58.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

