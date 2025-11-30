Millington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,438 Shares of Applied Digital Corporation $APLD

Millington Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 42.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,438 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,491,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,819,000 after buying an additional 730,978 shares in the last quarter. Situational Awareness LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,680,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 462,527 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,869,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 70,955 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the first quarter worth $8,673,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Applied Digital news, CEO Wes Cummins sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $6,104,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,659,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,582,123.54. The trade was a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 34,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $1,142,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 263,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,759,826.76. The trade was a 11.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 823,035 shares of company stock valued at $18,930,179 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on APLD shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on Applied Digital to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $18.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on APLD

Applied Digital Price Performance

Applied Digital stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Applied Digital Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.25 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 111.29% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. Applied Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Digital

(Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.