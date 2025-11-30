Stablepoint Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Stablepoint Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in IQVIA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 76,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in IQVIA by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 203,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after acquiring an additional 72,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,160,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 target price on IQVIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IQVIA from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.61.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $878,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,955,627.60. This trade represents a 12.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IQV opened at $227.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $234.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.78.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 8.07%.IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

