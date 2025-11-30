New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,483,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Newmont were worth $86,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 176.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after buying an additional 285,897 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 378,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,079,000 after acquiring an additional 77,865 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,424,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $168,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,517.44. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $406,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at $22,768,936.82. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $906,799 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.30 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.50 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Newmont from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Newmont from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEM

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $90.65 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.