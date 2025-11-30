New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $97.04 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,342.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002,001 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $97,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,404.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,834,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,105,396,000 after acquiring an additional 73,596,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,443.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,679,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,130,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,317.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,651,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406,181 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,820.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,116,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,272,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382,074 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $974,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,375. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $100.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.74. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $109.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.