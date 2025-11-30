Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stablepoint Partners LLC

Stablepoint Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Booking by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 6.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Booking by 287.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Booking by 12.2% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Booking from $6,500.00 to $6,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6,250.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Booking from $5,640.00 to $6,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $5,810.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,141.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,000. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,007.69, for a total value of $2,003,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,922,265.19. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,452 shares of company stock worth $17,987,397 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,912.08 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,096.23 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41. The company has a market cap of $158.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,123.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,390.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $83.39 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

