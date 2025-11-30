iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Shares Sold by PACK Private Wealth LLC

PACK Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 75.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,586 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.65.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

