State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Wabtec $WAB

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $36,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wabtec by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,930,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,172,532,000 after acquiring an additional 493,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,830,000 after acquiring an additional 30,489 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,261,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,410,000 after purchasing an additional 186,248 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Wabtec by 33.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,592,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,062,000 after purchasing an additional 398,782 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Wabtec by 1.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,150,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabtec Stock Up 0.3%

Wabtec stock opened at $208.44 on Friday. Wabtec has a 12 month low of $151.81 and a 12 month high of $216.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.94%.The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Wabtec’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

Insider Transactions at Wabtec

In other Wabtec news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,766 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $580,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,060. The trade was a 34.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $624,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,986.85. The trade was a 37.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,145,024. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on WAB shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Wabtec in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.78.

Wabtec Profile

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

