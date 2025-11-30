Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 176,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $51,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,756,000 after acquiring an additional 47,905 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,068,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,218,000 after acquiring an additional 108,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $313.26 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $322.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $852.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

