Millington Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April $XTAP

Millington Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,193 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April comprises 1.6% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Millington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,662,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April Price Performance

BATS:XTAP opened at $40.23 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $38.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82. The company has a market cap of $27.15 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (XTAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

