Millington Financial Advisors LLC Has $406,000 Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF $BAB

Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of BAB stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.23 and a beta of 0.32.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

