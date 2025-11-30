160,100 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 160,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,040,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,644,323,000 after purchasing an additional 319,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,055,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,220,000 after purchasing an additional 262,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,130,000 after purchasing an additional 240,756 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,169,000 after buying an additional 307,092 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 16.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,275,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,977,000 after purchasing an additional 470,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on CF Industries from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Shares of CF opened at $79.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.89. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.34 and a 52-week high of $104.45.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

