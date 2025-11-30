Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Boosts Stake in Linde PLC $LIN

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,638,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,943,654,000 after purchasing an additional 292,492 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,600,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,470,284,000 after buying an additional 453,108 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,511,751,000 after buying an additional 1,182,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,098,772,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $2,097,793,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ LIN opened at $410.33 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $406.09 and a 1 year high of $486.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $441.05 and its 200 day moving average is $459.66.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Linde’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.83.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

