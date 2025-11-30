Millington Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,275 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July $XTJL

Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 million, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $36.75.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (XTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

