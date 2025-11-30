Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Acquires New Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CocaCola during the second quarter valued at about $3,846,270,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter worth about $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 52.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,185,000 after buying an additional 16,383,870 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $642,183,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,996,519,000 after buying an additional 6,241,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $2,250,751.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,894,396.10. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,864,862.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,707.53. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.56. The stock has a market cap of $314.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 67.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

