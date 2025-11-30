Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $13,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Transdigm Group during the second quarter worth about $1,275,035,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,693,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,178,995,000 after purchasing an additional 333,965 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 213,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $325,075,000 after purchasing an additional 200,949 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,048,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,890,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TDG. Zacks Research downgraded Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Transdigm Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,576.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.98, for a total transaction of $6,384,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 83,419 shares in the company, valued at $106,524,394.62. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,298.87, for a total transaction of $3,553,708.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,988,050.76. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,086 shares of company stock worth $47,639,028. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,360.17 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,183.60 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82. The company has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,308.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1,397.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

About Transdigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.