Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Invests $3.45 Million in Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. $BVN

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 210,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Buenaventura Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,686,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 12.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,502,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,998,000 after purchasing an additional 591,482 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,376 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,989,000 after buying an additional 498,585 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 32.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,642,557 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,673,000 after acquiring an additional 406,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 630,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 396,681 shares during the period.

Buenaventura Mining Price Performance

BVN stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $26.97.

Buenaventura Mining Announces Dividend

Buenaventura Mining ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The mining company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Buenaventura Mining had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 38.38%.The company had revenue of $431.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.1446 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Buenaventura Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 24.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BVN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Buenaventura Mining from $27.50 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Buenaventura Mining in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Buenaventura Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Buenaventura Mining

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

