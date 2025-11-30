Tredje AP fonden Has $1.02 Billion Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,485,533 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 918,125 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 8.2% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,024,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $112,316.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,240.64. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock worth $570,171,004 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $272.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI set a $352.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

