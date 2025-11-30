Wealth Management Associates Inc. Sells 1,377 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Wealth Management Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.2% of Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 333.3% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

Apple Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $278.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.27 and a 200-day moving average of $231.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $280.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

