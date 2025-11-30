Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned 0.07% of Euronet Worldwide worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,417,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 564,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,388,000 after purchasing an additional 285,564 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,342,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,126,000 after purchasing an additional 227,597 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 30.9% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 824,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,107,000 after purchasing an additional 194,589 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 21.6% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 897,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,032,000 after purchasing an additional 159,527 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

