Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 341.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $152.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.87. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $155.39.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $850.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 12.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $731,278.21. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $368,101.07. This trade represents a 66.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 80,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $11,920,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,039.65. The trade was a 65.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,203 shares of company stock valued at $12,990,384. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

