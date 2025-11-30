Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Reduces Stock Position in Southwest Gas Corporation $SWX

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,826,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,147,000 after buying an additional 16,894 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 72.2% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,290,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,902,000 after acquiring an additional 54,318 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,021,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,376,000 after acquiring an additional 111,341 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,338,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

SWX opened at $83.05 on Friday. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 12 month low of $64.69 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.11. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 4.06%.Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

SWX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised Southwest Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Southwest Gas from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $116,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,032,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,000,177.64. This trade represents a 19.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

