Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 1,589 Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. $KRUS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 366,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Shares of KRUS opened at $49.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $603.39 million, a P/E ratio of -311.41 and a beta of 1.75. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter. Kura Sushi USA had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRUS. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.13.

Kura Sushi USA Profile

