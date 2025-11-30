7,926 Shares in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. $NXRT Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,937,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 877.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $40.13.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $31.81 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $806.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.04 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -106.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, Director Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $152,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,668. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also

