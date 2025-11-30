Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 11,700 Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oscar Health by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 20,171 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $29,684,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 188,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 88,946 shares during the last quarter. Matauro LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,508,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 19.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 501,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 79,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $17.92 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Oscar Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSCR. UBS Group boosted their target price on Oscar Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Oscar Health from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 286,182 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $4,369,999.14. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 501,148 shares in the company, valued at $7,652,529.96. The trade was a 36.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

