Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 800 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $17,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 204 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 89.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $217,800.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,704.10. This trade represents a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $852,336.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,807.30. This trade represents a 31.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE UHS opened at $242.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.44. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $152.33 and a one year high of $246.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.03. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UHS. Barclays increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

