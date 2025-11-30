Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $19,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ ROP opened at $446.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $475.42 and its 200 day moving average is $523.23. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $435.42 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.62 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $13,307,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,728,540.27. This represents a 25.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $450.71 per share, with a total value of $540,852.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,710.64. The trade was a 7.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $592.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $650.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.