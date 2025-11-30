Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (TCBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This is a 25.0% increase from Texas Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Texas Community Bancshares Price Performance

Texas Community Bancshares stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.06. Texas Community Bancshares has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 9.98%.The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

