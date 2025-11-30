354,123 Shares in Block, Inc. $XYZ Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 354,123 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,056,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth $3,730,489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Block in the second quarter worth $634,721,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter worth $515,857,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at about $415,575,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at about $210,016,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $167,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 99,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,519. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $639,603.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 243,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,953,356. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,958 shares of company stock worth $7,712,257. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XYZ opened at $66.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.85. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.73.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. Block had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

