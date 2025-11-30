Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $30,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 128.8% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $243.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $280.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.91.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.