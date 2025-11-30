Gartner, Inc. $IT Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $36,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 75.6% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Gartner by 29.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 467,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,143,000 after purchasing an additional 107,558 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Gartner by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 772,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,308,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $394,133,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $300.00 price target on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $256.00 target price on shares of Gartner and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $231.00 to $218.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.67.

Gartner Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $232.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.54 and a 12-month high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.35. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.